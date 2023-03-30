NEW DELHI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday called on Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and requested her to expedite the release of funds that were pending to the State.

In the meeting which lasted for 30 minutes, he sought early approval of the revised cost estimate of Rs 55,657 crore for the Polavaram Irrigation project. He also requested early clearance of all pending financial funds due to the state after the bifurcation.

Chief Minster on Wednesday night met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and sought early implementation of the pending provisions of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act which have been pending since 2014.

