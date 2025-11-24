Netra Mantena Wedding: Jennifer Lopez Turns Heads at Rama Raju Mantena’s Big Night

Global superstar Jennifer Lopez turned heads in Udaipur as she delivered a spectacular live performance at the lavish wedding of Netra Mantena and tech entrepreneur Vamsi Gadiraju. The celebration, held at the iconic Jag Mandir Island Palace, became one of the most high-profile events of the year, combining royal Indian grandeur with Hollywood-level glamour.

Jennifer Lopez, who arrived in India for the second time in her career, was seen rehearsing to her hit track On The Floor before taking the stage. Videos from the event show the singer bringing her signature energy, transforming the wedding night into a full-fledged concert. Guests were left stunned as JLo delivered back-to-back performances in a glittering ensemble that lit up the lakeside venue.

The bride, Netra Mantena, is the daughter of billionaire Rama Raju Mantena, an India-origin business magnate who built his empire in the pharmaceutical and biotech sectors in the United States. Known for his global network and influence, Rama Raju Mantena planned the wedding on a monumental scale, flying in world-class performers and hosting some of the biggest names from Indian cinema, global business circles and influential families.

The groom, Vamsi Gadiraju, is a Hyderabad-born tech entrepreneur and the founder of Lurotech Systems. The couple’s wedding ceremonies stretched over multiple days, featuring elaborate themes, curated menus and performances from both Indian and international artists.

Jennifer Lopez’s presence added an unmistakable star factor to the festivities. Her performance quickly went viral on social media, with fans calling it one of her most memorable shows in recent years. For many, the combination of a historic palace, a billionaire-hosted celebration and a global pop icon made the event unforgettable.

The Mantena-Gadiraju wedding has now become one of the most talked-about destinations events in India, blending tradition, luxury and global entertainment in a way rarely witnessed. With Lopez’s electrifying act as the highlight, the Udaipur celebration has set a new benchmark for celebrity-studded Indian weddings.