Nellore: Missing Toddler Found Dead In Canal, Police Suspect Family Disputes

NELLORE: The case of a one-and-half –year old toddler who went missing from her house four days ago, ended on a tragic note after her body was found in a canal on Wednesday. Police suspect the role of close family members could be

involved in the death of the child.

As per reports, Anusha who hailed from the Gurralamadugu community, and Manikantha from Ravur got married about four years ago. They have two daughters. While Anusha was studying MCA, Manikantha was running a hotel. Manikantha would come to Gurralamadugu to see his wife and children regularly.

On Sunday, Anusha went to stay at her aunt’s house and took the children with her. Due to a power cut, they left the doors open and slept. In the morning when Anusha woke up, she found a doll placed in the cradle instead of the baby. Anusha immediately informed her husband about the girl missing from the cradle. They all went in search of the toddler in the village and couldn’t locate her and later filed a complaint with the local police who started a search operation for the missing child.

Based on the information given by the family members they started searching in the Sarvepalli Canal. With the help of swimmers, they recovered the girl’s body on Tuesday.

The Police are likely to hold a press meet to reveal further details related to the case