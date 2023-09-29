Nara Lokesh is Out of Reach as APCID Officials Prepare to Serve Notice

New Delhi: After the Andhra Pradesh High Court directed the state CID not to arrest Telugu Desam Party (TDP) General Secretary Nara Lokesh in the Skill Development and AP FiberNet scams till October 4, the CID officials are gearing up to issue notice to Lokesh under Section 41A of Criminal Procedure Code at his current location is New Delhi.

The CID officials have launched a search operation to locate the TDP ladder as he is alleged to be escaping the investigating agency. Following the court order, the probe agency wants to serve Lokesh the notice under Section 41A of CrPC, however, the TDP leader is reportedly changing his locations frequently.

It is said Lokesh has shifted his temporary base in the national capital from ITC Maurya hotel to some other unknown location. It is also being speculated that he’s moved to a farmhouse owned by party MP Jayadev Galla. After the court disposed of a petition filed by Lokesh for anticipatory bail in Amaravati Inner Ring Road case, the TDP scion is busy meeting the prominent lawyers in the national capital.

