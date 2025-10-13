Mulakalacheruvu Liquor Case Triggers Statewide Protests, YSRCP Demands CBI Probe

The YSRCP has launched a statewide protest against the alarming rise in the trade of spurious liquor under the Chandrababu Naidu-led government.

The protest follows the recent seizure of 17,000 litres of adulterated liquor worth ₹1.75 crore in Mulakalacheruvu, Annamayya district.

The YSRCP has accused the TDP-led ruling alliance of allowing units manufacturing spurious liquor to operate as though they were cottage industries.

Following pressure from the YSRCP, an investigation was launched, leading to the arrest of 16 people, including the prime suspect, Addepalli Janardhan Rao. Subsequently, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the case.

Scores of women joined the protests across the state, demanding strict government action to curb the trade of spurious liquor, which poses serious health risks to consumers.

In Vijayawada, protests led by YSRCP NTR District President Devineni Avinash were held outside the Excise Office in the Vijayawada East constituency.

Avinash alleged that TDP leader Jayachandra and his followers were involved in producing spurious liquor in Chittoor district, claiming the government was “killing people for money.”

He also refuted reports suggesting that the illicit liquor trade had flourished under the YSRCP regime, pointing out that Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, as Chief Minister, had pledged support for women affected by their husbands’ alcoholism.

YSRCP Women’s Wing President and MLC Varudu Kalyani also took part in the demonstration, strongly criticizing Chandrababu Naidu’s decision to set up an SIT.

She questioned why the case was not handed over to the CBI, alleging that the TDP government feared exposure of the real culprits behind the trade if the CBI conducted the probe.

“The SIT has been constituted only to shield the main accused,” she claimed.

Echoing her concerns, Avinash challenged the TDP government to order a CBI investigation into the case.

A separate demonstration was also held outside the Bhavanipuram Excise Office, with former minister Velampalli Srinivasa Rao, MLC Rahulla, and several YSRCP corporators taking part.

In Visakhapatnam, YSRCP district president K.K. Raju led a massive protest, where party cadres formed a human chain at Birla Junction and raised slogans against the spurious liquor trade.

Raju also demanded that the State government shut down belt shops that have emerged in every nook and corner of Andhra Pradesh.

Meanwhile, police once again attempted to create hurdles for the peaceful protests organized by the YSRCP.

In NTR district’s Nandigama Constituency, police arrested former MLA Dr. Monditoka Jaganmohanrao, who was holding a peaceful protest in front of the Kanchikacherla Excise Station in Nandigama Constituency.