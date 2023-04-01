Sri Sathya Sai district: Tension prevailed in Puttaparthi town on Saturday after the TDP activists resorted to stone pelting at the local YSRCP MLA Duddukunta Sreedhar Reddy who had come forward to counter the opposition party’s allegations against him.

After a series of allegations made by the TDP leader Nara Lokesh against him, Sreedhar Reddy challenged him to take an oath on the deity at Satyamma temple in the town. The YSRCP leader said he is ready for the discussion on the TDP’s allegation of corruption. He reached the temple on Saturday morning to respond to Nara Lokesh’s allegations by taking an oath on the deity.

The TDP activists were surprised to see the YSRCP legislator turning up at the temple to face the challenge. Taken aback, they started pelting stones at the YSRCP leaders and later vandalised their vehicles. As the situation worsened, the police stepped in and resorted to lathi charge to disperse the agitators.

