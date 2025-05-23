Mahanadu Over Public Health? TDP Govt Accused of Covering Up Covid Case in Kadapa

Amid reports of a woman testing positive for Covid-19 at Kadapa RIMS, concerns are mounting that the TDP-led government may be attempting to suppress information ahead of the yellow party’s flagship event—Mahanadu, scheduled to be held in Kadapa from May 27 to 29.

According to reports on Friday, May 23, a 75-year-old woman from Chagalamarri in Nandyal district was admitted to Kadapa RIMS after testing positive for Covid-19. The hospital's superintendent, Dr. Ramadevi, confirmed to the media that the elderly patient was undergoing treatment for Covid.

However, in a conflicting statement, the Kadapa District Health and Medical Officer (DMHO) denied the diagnosis, claiming the woman was being treated in the Covid ward for lung-related ailments and not the virus.

This contradiction between two senior government health officials has sparked public confusion and raised questions about transparency.

On one hand the TDP government has issued a public health advisory, urging people not to take part in gatherings, in the backdrop of raising cases of Covid-19. On the other hand, it is attempting to cover up a case in Kadapa, just so that a large-scale gathering can be held for the TDP’s Mahanadu.

Political opponents have accused the TDP of hypocrisy for putting party interests above public safety by covering up a Covid-19 case to facilitate a large-scale political gathering.

So far, the state government has officially acknowledged only one active Covid-19 case in Visakhapatnam. Nationwide, India has reported 257 new cases since May 19, amid renewed concerns over a fresh wave of infections across parts of Asia.