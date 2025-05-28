Lokesh Will Betray His Father Like Chandrababu Betrayed NTR, Predicts Perni Nani

Lokesh will backstab his father, Chandrababu Naidu, just as Naidu once betrayed his father-in-law, NT Rama Rao — this was the prediction made by YSRCP leader and former Minister Perni Nani.

Speaking to the media at the YSRCP central office in Tadepalli, Nani lashed out at the TDP government for foisting false cases against YSRCP leaders.

Accusing Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and IT Minister Lokesh of committing grave political wrongs, he claimed that YSRCP leader Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy and his brother Pinnelli Venkatarami Reddy were falsely implicated in the Palnadu double murder case.

Nani pointed out that the Palnadu SP himself had confirmed both the victims and the perpetrators in the double murder were TDP activists, and that the crime stemmed from a power struggle between two TDP factions in the village. Despite this, he noted, an FIR was filed against the Pinnelli brothers, with no evidence linking them to the YSRCP or the crime.

He emphasized that not a single accused in the case had ever held a YSRCP flag or voted for the ‘fan’ (YSRCP symbol), questioning why the Pinnelli brothers were named in the FIR. He further alleged that the vehicle used in the crime was linked to TDP MLA Julakanti Brahma Reddy.

Nani accused the Chandrababu Naidu government of targeting YSRCP leaders to suppress the opposition.

"Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has a history of betrayal — including against NTR. A similar fate awaits Naidu at the hands of his own son, Lokesh. Lokesh will eventually seize control of the party and the Chief Minister’s chair," Nani claimed.

He also criticized selective law enforcement, pointing out that atrocities against women and Dalits in areas like Pithapuram were being ignored.

"The state machinery is quick to investigate cinema theatres when it concerns Pawan Kalyan’s films, but fails to address the growing crimes against women and children. Where is the state’s intelligence?" he questioned.

Also read: NTR AI Video at Mahanadu Backfires as Old Video Criticising CBN Goes Viral