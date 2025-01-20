Lokesh vs Pawan Kalyan: Is All Not Well in TDP-Janasena Alliance?

Political circles in Andhra Pradesh are abuzz with speculation about the possible appointment of Nara Lokesh as Deputy Chief Minister. This move is reportedly aimed at boosting Lokesh’s political profile to rival that of Pawan Kalyan, the leader of the Janasena Party and a key figure in the ruling coalition.

Senior TDP leaders are rallying behind the proposal, with Politburo members Somireddy Chandra Mohan Reddy and R. Srinivasulu Reddy voicing their support. However, the move has stirred discussions within the alliance, which includes the BJP and Janasena.

Leaders from the BJP are reportedly lobbying for a party representative to also be appointed as Deputy Chief Minister, emphasizing the coalition’s multi-party nature. Such a development could shift the political balance, potentially reducing the spotlight on Pawan Kalyan’s position within the alliance.

Meanwhile, members of the Janasena Party are voicing strong opposition to the idea of Lokesh's elevation unless Pawan Kalyan is made Chief Minister. They argue that Pawan Kalyan’s leadership was instrumental in bringing the BJP into the alliance and ensuring electoral victories for its candidates during the 2024 elections.

Adding to the intrigue is speculation about Chandrababu Naidu’s long-term strategy. Reports suggest that he may be planning to position Nara Lokesh as Chief Minister by 2026, ahead of the 2027 general elections and the anticipated Jamili elections. This plan, however, raises concerns over a potential clash of influence between Lokesh and Pawan Kalyan, leading to an uneasy political equation within the coalition.

Some observers are likening the unfolding political drama in Andhra Pradesh to the power struggles depicted in the film Baahubali, with Chandrababu Naidu being compared to Bijjaladeva and the BJP’s central leadership taking on the role of Shivagami. As the political landscape evolves, the tug-of-war for influence in the state continues to intensify, leaving the future dynamics of the alliance uncertain.