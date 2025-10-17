Lokesh Trolled Over “Spicy Investments” Tweet: Netizens Ask Him to Calm Down

As Google signs a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Andhra Pradesh government to set up a massive ₹87,520 crore ($15 billion) AI-powered data centre in Visakhapatnam, IT Minister Nara Lokesh finds himself in the spotlight — and not entirely for the right reasons.

Soon after the announcement, Lokesh took to X (formerly Twitter) with a cheeky post that read: “They say Andhra food is spicy. Seems some of our investments are too. Some neighbours are already feeling the burn!”

The tweet, meant as a celebratory quip, quickly set off a storm online. Critics accused the minister of boastfulness, political grandstanding, and concealing the true costs of the deal.

One user hit back: “Spicy investments? More like spicy scams — ₹22K crore subsidies to Google, tax-dodgers guzzling Vizag’s water like monsters. Neighbours jealous? Fix droughts & real jobs first.”

Another commented: “Not the right statement, sir. We people of Andhra are living in Bangalore, Chennai & Hyderabad because there are no income sources here in AP… Calm down.”

A third added: “Could explain the deal and how Andhra benefits. Sources claim Google chose Vizag only because of subsidies. Moral: Andhra gets nothing except CBN-linked companies.”

Some responses turned outright scathing.

“Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra have driven India’s economy, competing healthily regardless of politics. But this newly born idiot is behaving like an immature clown,” wrote one user.

Some users alleged that Google’s decision to set up its new data centre in Vizag was driven by political favouritism towards Andhra Pradesh. They pointed out that the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) — a key constituent of the ruling alliance in the state — holds the second-highest number of Lok Sabha MPs after the BJP, making it a crucial partner in the NDA government at the Centre.

These reactions underscore a growing unease over whether such big-ticket deals truly help the public — or simply serve as political talking points.

Lokesh’s post ignited the Andhra vs Bengaluru rivalry, framing the MoU as a direct challenge to Karnataka’s tech supremacy. The suggestion: Andhra is ready to rival Bengaluru as India’s next IT powerhouse.

But not everyone is buying the narrative. Karnataka’s IT Minister Priyank Kharge hit back, calling Andhra’s deal an “economic disaster.” He alleged that the state offered ₹22,000 crore in incentives, including full GST reimbursement, discounted land and water, and free power transmission — despite already carrying ₹10 lakh crore in liabilities.

“If Karnataka had offered such incentives, we’d be accused of fiscal mismanagement,” Kharge said.

As Andhra Pradesh positions itself in direct competition with India’s established tech hubs, Lokesh’s swagger may thrill supporters — but it’s also fueling sharp criticism. Many see the deal as flashy subsidy politics rather than genuine development.

For now, the question remains: will this Google MoU turn Andhra into the country’s next big tech destination or simply remain as another high-profile headline?