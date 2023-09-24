Let’s Ensure YSRCP’s Return to Power in Andhra: Ali Urges Telugu NRIs in Australia

Brisbane: Tollywood actor-comedian and Andhra Pradesh government’s advisor, Ali called upon the Telugu diaspora to contribute in the development of the state as YSRCP is set to form its second successive government in the state with a thumping majority in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Ali made these remarks while attending the party’s Meet and Greet programme in Brisbane city of Australia on Sunday. Addressing the gathering, the state government’s advisor said the YS Jagan government is committed to the equitable development of all communities and regions in the State. Chintalacheruvu Suryanarayana, YSRCP Australia Convenor, I. Brahma Reddy, Jaswant Reddy Bommireddy, Kota Srinivas Reddy, Raghu Reddy Bijivemula and others attended the event.

