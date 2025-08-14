KSR Live Show Case: Supreme Court Orders Full Bail for Senior Journalist Kommineni

In a major relief to senior journalist Kommineni Srinivas Rao, the Supreme Court granted him full bail in connection with a case arising from a guest’s remarks on his talk show aired on Sakshi TV.

The case dates back to June 9, 2025, when Andhra Pradesh police arrested him from his residence in Hyderabad over derogatory comments made by journalist V.V.R. Krishnam Raju on the KSR Live Show. He was remanded to judicial custody.

While hearing a bail petition filed by Kommineni, the Supreme Court on June 13 observed that the alleged comments were made by a guest, not the host.

Subsequently, a Supreme Court bench comprising Justices Prashant Kumar Mishra and Manmohan granted Kommineni interim bail and underscored that journalistic participation in live shows must be protected to safeguard freedom of speech.

Kommineni was released from jail subject to conditions imposed by the trial court.

The apex court’s verdict came as a blow to the ruling TDP in Andhra Pradesh. YSRCP president and former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy described the ruling as a “resounding slap” in Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s face.

Almost two months after granting interim bail, the Supreme Court on August 14 modified its orders and allowed permanent bail. With this, the trial in the case has concluded.

Further, a Supreme Court bench comprising Justices B.V. Nagaratna and K.V. Vishwanath directed police to follow the ruling in Arnesh Kumar v. State of Bihar, which addresses the misuse of Section 498A of the Indian Penal Code.

The court also clarified that in cases where the punishment is less than seven years, a notice under CrPC Section 41A must first be issued and a preliminary investigation completed.