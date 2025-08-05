Kaliyuga Politics, Fake Cases, Rising Corruption: YS Jagan Tears Into CBN Govt

AP Former Chief Minister and YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday launched a scathing attack on the Chandrababu Naidu-led Andhra Pradesh government, alleging rampant misuse of law, rising corruption, and targeted harassment of political opponents.

Addressing a meeting of YSRCP Legal Cell representatives in Vijayawada, Jagan accused the current administration of indulging in "Kaliyuga politics," where justice and righteousness have vanished. He alleged that false cases were being filed using fabricated evidence and coerced testimonies, with the sole aim of jailing those who oppose the government.

“Throwing someone in jail is not just legal punishment—it destroys their dignity and reputation,” Jagan said. “This government is running a vendetta regime, weaponizing fake cases and threats.”

Legal Fraternity Hailed

Jagan urged lawyers to stand up for victims of such injustice and assured them that the YSRCP would never forget their services. “In these testing times, your role as advocates is more crucial than ever. You've been pillars of support to the party, and those who work sincerely for the party will always be recognized and prioritized,” he said.

The meeting was attended by party general secretary Ponnavolu Sudhakar Reddy, state legal cell president Manohar Reddy, and legal cell representatives from the erstwhile Guntur and Krishna districts.

Jagan emphasized the legal profession’s role in resisting oppression: “Without a petition, there is no hearing. Without argument, there is no justice. Your fight for truth is commendable.”

YS Jagan pointed to several initiatives taken during his tenure to support the legal community, including:

Allocation of ₹100 crore for the Advocates' Welfare Fund

One-third government contribution towards insurance

Reservations for marginalized groups in GP and AGP posts under the legal department

Corruption and Lawlessness Under TDP Rule

Jagan also alleged that the current administration is misleading and deceiving the legal community, comparing their actions to "Super Six" and "Super Seven" scams. He described a total breakdown of law and order and accused the government of unchecked corruption across departments.

He highlighted alleged irregularities in sectors such as: Liquor sales: Belt shops operating illegally, MRP violations, permit room scams

Free sand distribution: A cover for massive loot, with government revenue being siphoned off

Amaravati real estate: Exorbitant land development costs and commission scams, with bribes being extracted for every square foot of construction

“Even for basic permissions related to soil, gravel, mining, or industrial activity, commissions are demanded—and the police are complicit,” Jagan alleged.

Digital Tools to Report Injustice

Jagan announced that the party is building a database of all those working actively for the YSRCP and will soon launch a mobile app to report incidents of injustice.

“Anyone facing unlawful actions can upload complaints, evidence, and documents directly into a digital library. We will ensure legal action is taken against those responsible for abuse of power,” he said.

He concluded by stressing the importance of empathy: “Those who inflict unjust suffering must one day understand the pain they’ve caused. Justice may be delayed, but it will not be denied.”