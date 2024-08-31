Kadamabari Jethwani Case and Political Vendetta: How TDP Govt Misleading Facts to Take Revenge Against YSRCP?

The TDP coalition government is leaving no stone unturned to turn the Kadambari Jatwani case, involving a woman accused of deceiving industrialists and illegally acquiring their assets, into a political vendetta. They are twisting the narrative of the case to accelerate their political revenge plot against the opposition YSRCP. Allegedly, they are manipulating statements given by officials and witnesses related to the case, trying to cast doubt on their original testimonies.

Nara Lokesh is using his "Red Book" to target police officials mentioned in it for his vendetta, while also orchestrating a smear campaign against the YSRCP government. Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, Home Minister Anitha, and others openly expressing support for the accused woman in this case further exposes the government’s schemes. Under pressure from TDP leaders, senior police officers in Vijayawada are being accused of distorting the case for political revenge.

Targeting Three IPS Officers: Coerced Statements

The victim, Vidhya Sagar, filed a complaint in February of this year with Vijayawada police, alleging that Kadambari Jethwani blackmailed him and forged documents to illegally claim his five acres of land. Following court approval, a case was registered, and a team of police officials traveled to Mumbai, where they arrested her with the help of local police. She was subsequently brought to Vijayawada on a transit warrant and presented in court, which remanded her to custody.

Later, the court granted five days of police custody for Jatwani, during which she was interrogated in the presence of her personal lawyer and the government VRO. Multiple witnesses related to the forged documents and the advance payment for the five-acre land were also questioned. Satisfied with the investigation, the court decided to remand her. Despite this, the TDP coalition government is desperately trying to twist the case's narrative, pressuring former witnesses and officials who had given statements to retract their earlier testimonies.

Some officers have been reportedly coerced into saying that they gave their statements under pressure from IPS officers at the time, and they are being threatened with severe consequences if they do not comply. Lower-level officers who were part of the team that went to Mumbai are also reportedly being threatened. The conspiracy appears to involve an attempt to frame senior IPS officers mentioned in Lokesh’s Red Book by claiming they registered false cases against Kadambari Jatwani under pressure.

Vijayawada Commissionerate High Drama

In a dramatic turn, Kadambari Jatwani was brought to Vijayawada on Friday and accommodated in a star hotel, where certain police officials provided her with a prepared script. She was coached on how to manipulate her previous statements. After meeting the Vijayawada Police Commissioner Rajashekhar Babu with her mother and lawyer, she reportedly had discussions with the investigation officer, DCP Sravanti Rai. It is said that she followed the script given by the police officials, claiming that she was coerced into signing documents.

However, observers and police sources pointed out the inconsistency in her claims. They argue that if she had indeed been forced to sign blank papers, she would have immediately exposed it in Mumbai and filed a case in court.

Ambarish Jatwani's Involvement

Police investigations have revealed that Kadambari Jatwani's brother, Ambarish Jatwani, was her accomplice in the conspiracy to blackmail industrialists, political leaders, and bureaucrats and amass huge assets. Ambarish Jatwani, known to have close ties with the Dubai underworld mafia, is an international smuggler. He was previously caught by customs officials at Ahmedabad Airport for smuggling gold and arrested with 599.490 grams of gold on December 30, 2021. He has played a role in blackmailing several industrialists, including Sajjan Jindal, and extracting substantial assets from them.

Honey Trap and Blackmailing: The Jethwani Family Business

Speaking to Sakshi TV, victim Vidhya Sagar said, "Engaging in blackmail and forgery to illegally seize assets is the Jethwani family's business. They threaten people to marry them or transfer properties. They forge signatures, create bogus documents, and execute well-planned conspiracies to seize properties. Apart from Kadambari Jethwani, her mother, brother Ambarish, and other family members are also involved. Many victims like me, including prominent industrial families from Jindal and Asian Paints, as well as others from Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, have suffered at their hands. She introduced herself as Natasha in 2009 and had multiple passports and Aadhar cards. She would often blackmail people for money by morphing photos. When I found out in February this year that she was trying to sell my five acres of land in Jaggayyapet using forged documents, I lodged a police complaint. The police registered the case, arrested her, and presented her in court according to the law. I have no connection with the YSRCP."

"After my father Nageshwar Rao passed away before the 2014 elections, I had to contest from Penamaluru as an in-charge of YSRCP. After the election results, I stayed away from politics and have had no affiliation with any party since. This sudden summons of Kadambari Jethwani and her false allegations indicate a clear conspiracy. Why haven't they released the details of the seven phones seized from her in February? I am prepared for a legal battle in this case and am not afraid of the politics of blackmail."