Is Jr NTR Joining Politics? Purandeswari Speaks Out

In a candid interview, BJP MLA and Andhra Pradesh unit president Daggubati Purandeswari addressed the long-standing speculation over whether Tollywood star Jr NTR, grandson of TDP founder N.T. Rama Rao, will enter politics.

Purandeswari, who is also the daughter of N.T. Rama Rao, said the decision ultimately rests with Jr NTR himself.

“He is still young. Whether there is a need for him to consider politics at this point is something we should reflect on. I’m not aware of what he’s thinking,” she said.

She added that she has never discussed the matter directly with her nephew.

When asked about the perceived distancing of Jr NTR from the Nandamuri family, Purandeswari acknowledged that there could have been several reasons for it. “I don’t believe it’s an issue worth delving into at this time. As of now, the Nandamuri family stands united,” she stated.

Jr NTR’s potential political entry remains a topic of constant public and media speculation, especially given his lineage. His grandfather, N.T. Rama Rao, was a towering figure in both cinema and politics—first winning hearts as a legendary Tollywood actor and later founding the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and becoming Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh.

Though many believe Jr NTR might follow in his grandfather’s footsteps, tensions between him and TDP supremo N. Chandrababu Naidu have been evident.

Jr NTR did campaign extensively for the TDP during the 2009 general elections but has largely stayed away from active political involvement since then.