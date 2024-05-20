Jaya Badiga, Indian-origin woman with her roots in Andhra Pradesh, has been appointed as a Judge in the Sacramento County Superior Court in the United States. She will replace Judge Robert S Lapham who retired from service recently. She had been serving as a Commissioner at the same court since 2022.

Badiga is considered a legal expert in family law. She was born in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh. She completed her schooling in Hyderabad and graduated from Osmania University, Hyderabad from 1991 to 1994.

After moving to the United States, she did a master's degree in international relations and international communications from Boston University. She then completed a Juris Doctor degree at Santa Clara University School of Law. Badiga was admitted to the State Bar of California in 2009.

Prior to her appointment, Badiga was a Sole Practitioner from 2018 to 2022 and had started her own family law firm. She also served as an Attorney at the California Department of Health Care Services and at California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services.