AMARAVATI: The ruling YSR Congress Party’s (YSRCP) Jagananne Maa Bhavishyathu campaign continues its successful streak on the tenth day of its launch. The outreach programme is getting a massive response and at the end of the tenth day on Sunday (April 16), the total number of families touched through this progamme was more than 73 lakh households.

The total number of missed calls received endorsing the YS Jagan’s governance so far is 55 lakhs...

The roaring response to YSRCP’s mega people’s survey and the Praja Maddathu Pustakam initiative clearly indicates people’s support for Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The Jagananne Maa Bhavishyathu campaign will cover 1.65 crore houses across the state involving a solid team of YSRCP party activists and Gruha Sarathulu who will take part in the party campaign to reach out to the people and explain how the YS Jagan-led government was working hard for the betterment of the people. The program will end on April 20. YSRCP MLAs, MLCs, party regional coordinators, and senior leaders are conducting awareness campaigns on the Navaratnalu welfare schemes, organising public meetings, and focussing on addressing the dissent over the government, party, or leaders under the Gadapa Gadapku Mana Prabhuthwam programme.

