Jagananna Maa Bhavishyathu Survey Results Show Overwhelming Support for YS Jagan Govt

Tadepalli: Reiterating their pledge to the ruling YSRCP government, a whopping majority of people have expressed their confidence and belief in the leadership and good governance of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, YSRCP leaders said.

‘Jagananna Maa Bhavishyathu’ – largest-ever survey conducted by any political party in the country – has received an overwhelming response from the people. Sharing crucial details of YSRCP’s extensive door-to-door campaign with the media persons, the party leaders said over 1.45 crore households have positively responded to the mega political survey which was launched on April 7.

Addressing a press conference along with other party colleagues at Tadepalli party office here, YSRCP Rajya Sabha MP Alla Ayodhya Rami Reddy said the overwhelming response to the mega political survey is a reflection of people's unwavering support for the YSRCP government. He said in addition to the people’s participation in the survey, the party has received more than 1.10 crore missed calls indicating people’s support to the current dispensation.

Taking a swipe at the Chandrababu Naidu, YSRCP MLC Rajasekhar Reddy said TDP chief has failed to feel the pulse of the people. He said as many as 80 percent of the people of State have thrown their weight behind the chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. The YSRCP MLC added Chandrababu Naidu has a habit of invoking the TDP founder NT Rama Rao at the time of elections.

Speaking to reporters, YSRCP MLA Malladi Vishnu said the reason for people’s overwhelming support to the party’s first of its kind survey is that the YS Jagan government has fulfilled 99 percent of the electoral promises made to them.

On this occasion, YSRCP leaders Devineni Avinash and Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao also spoke to the media. They said people are happy with the ruling YSRCP government and unlike Chandrababu Naidu, they conveyed their support in a written form.

It may be recalled here that the Jagananne Maa Bhavishyathu was conducted in the State for tweeks. The mega political survey culminated on April 20. Nearly, 7 lakh grassroots workers including Gruha Sarathis and ward sachivalayam convenors carried out this extensive door-to-door campaign and reached to the entire population of the State.