TADEPALLI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy thanked the 1.16 crore families who called and supported him while showing unwavering support to the AP government and its policies. The YSR Congress Party chief also thanked the YSRCP cadre for making the programme-Jagananne Maa Bhavishyathu a grand success and prayed to God that he would continue to serve them and sincerely wished that the grace of God and their blessings would be bestowed upon him, he tweeted in a message on his social media handle.

మీకు మరింత సేవ చేసేందుకు, దేవుని దయ మీ చల్లని ఆశీస్సులు ఎప్పుడూ ఉండాలని మనసారా… pic.twitter.com/92DSw9eFFX — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) April 29, 2023

Reiterating their pledge to the ruling YSRCP government, a whopping majority of people have expressed their confidence and belief in the leadership and good governance of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, YSRCP leaders said. ‘Jagananne Maa Bhavishyathu’ – the largest-ever survey conducted by any political party in the country – has received an overwhelming response from the people.

Highlighting the unprecedented results of the one-of-its-kind mega people’s survey, Rajya Sabha MP Alla Ayodhya Rami Reddy said, "Indian politics has never seen such a political survey before. The outcome of the survey is interesting and is going to set a trend for other political parties to follow. In such a short time,1.45 crore households participated in the drive and we received over 1.10 crore missed calls. This shows people's confidence and belief in the leadership of CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. This also shows how much people trust him in converting their vision into reality on the ground," he said.

Vijayawada West MLA Vellampally Srinivas observed that the participation of 1.45 crore households in the survey itself is a stamp of approval, indicating satisfaction with the work done by the Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government. Further, Vijayawada Central MLA Malladi Vishnu said that Kakinada, NTR, Bapatla, Chittoor, Anantapur, and Kadapa districts saw the highest participation in the survey.

