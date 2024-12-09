Jagan Slams Chandrababu for Turning Parents Committee Meetings into Publicity Stunts

YSR Congress Party President and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy criticized the TDP-led government, accusing it of turning routine parents' committee meetings into a publicity tool. He expressed surprise at the way these meetings, which have always been a part of school activities, are now being rebranded as new events to promote government stunts.

Reddy pointed out that while the government had worked hard to improve government schools and the education sector during the YSR Congress Party tenure, the current government is destroying the education system. He claimed that under the guise of the "Mother's Blessing" program, they are misleading parents, collecting donations and supplies for these meetings, and making false claims about new initiatives.

He highlighted the hypocrisy of Chandrababu Naidu and the TDP leaders, who, while in power, had promised financial assistance to parents but have failed to deliver on their promises. He referred to Naidu's earlier election pledges to provide financial assistance of Rs. 15,000 to each mother and pointed out that despite being in power for six months, no money has been provided. Furthermore, Naidu's government had discontinued the "Amma Odi" scheme, despite allocating funds for it in the budget.

Reddy also criticized the government for the deteriorating conditions in government schools, especially the mid-day meal scheme, which he described as a disaster under the current administration. He condemned the poor maintenance of school facilities and the failure to address issues like toilet upkeep and the overall infrastructure of government schools.

In his statement, Reddy stressed that the TDP government has intentionally destroyed the public education system, burdened parents with additional financial pressure, and driven them toward private schools. He accused the current government of continuing to deceive parents and students with false promises, while undermining the progress made in the education sector during the previous administration.

Reddy also questioned why essential educational initiatives, such as English-medium instruction and digital learning programs, were halted. He lamented the lack of support for students, particularly in terms of welfare schemes like education and housing allowances, which are now in arrears.

In conclusion, he accused the TDP of engaging in political theater to mislead the public, while neglecting the welfare of students and parents.