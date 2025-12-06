IndiGo Crisis: Arnab Goswami Questions ‘Who Is Nara Lokesh?’ During Live Debate, Exposes TDP - Watch Video

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) faced an embarrassing moment as the IndiGo crisis continued to spark public anger. TDP spokesperson Deepak Reddy, during the debate with Arnab Goswami, claimed that Nara Lokesh was “reviewing the situation,” but this drew sharp criticism on national television.

During the debate, journalist Arnab Goswami questioned the logic behind the claim, asking, “Who is Nara Lokesh? What does he have to do with the Civil Aviation Ministry? In what capacity is he monitoring the situation? Is this the Civil Aviation Department or the TDP Department?”

The unexpected questioning left the TDP representative struggling to respond.

TDP exposed on national TV! Their own spokesperson admits: Ram Mohan Naidu is just a puppet minister! Real power lies with Nara Lokesh — calling the shots in both state & Centre. Arnab grilled them, and the TDP rep had no answers… just blank stares!#IndigoDelay pic.twitter.com/PjctreXATn — 𝐓𝐞𝐚𝐦 𝐘𝐒𝐉 (@2029YSJ) December 6, 2025

Meanwhile, passengers have expressed severe frustration, alleging that Union Minister for Civil Aviation Ram Mohan Naidu has failed to address their concerns during the ongoing flight disruptions. Critics say that while other airlines are benefitting from IndiGo’s troubles, the Minister has not taken adequate action.

On social media, many passengers are demanding Ram Mohan Naidu’s resignation, stating that he should take moral responsibility for the widespread inconvenience caused by the crisis.

TDP supporters also faced backlash online for trying to link Nara Lokesh to the crisis resolution, with social media users accusing the party of attempting to “take credit” even during a major disruption.

Although Ram Mohan Naidu announced that steps were being taken, critics argue that he acted too late. They say he failed to enforce key safety and operational rules—particularly FDTL (Flight Duty Time Limitations)—which may have contributed to the situation worsening.

With lakhs of passengers distressed by cancellations and delays, many believe the crisis could have been avoided if the Civil Aviation Ministry had acted sooner and more decisively.