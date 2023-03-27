IndiGo Begins Daily Vijayawada-Shirdi-Vijayawada Flights for Andhra Devotees

Vijayawada: The wait is over as the direct flight services from Vijayawada to Shirdi city in Maharashtra were started on Sunday. An IndiGo aircraft ATR 72-600 carrying 72 passengers took off from Gannavaram airport at around 12.25 pm and landed at 3 pm.

The return flight will start at 2.20 pm from Shirdi and reach Vijayawad at 4.35 pm. The passengers seemed happy as the flight operations between these two cities were a long pending demand of devotees.

