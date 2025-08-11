Independence Day ‘Gift’ for AP Women: Free Bus Travel With Long List of Conditions

After mounting pressure from the public and political opponents, including the YSRCP, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu is set to launch the long-promised free bus travel scheme for women. However, the initiative comes with several conditions.

Named Stree Shakti (meaning woman power), the scheme will allow girls, women, and transgender persons holding Andhra Pradesh domicile to travel for free in APSRTC buses across the state starting August 15. Beneficiaries must present valid identity proof to avail of the service.

Free travel will apply to Pallevelugu, Ultra Pallevelugu, City Ordinary, Metro Express, and Express Services. However, it will not cover non-stop services, inter-state operations, contract carriages, chartered services, or package tours. Premium categories such as Saptagiri Express, Ultra Deluxe, Super Luxury, Star Liner, and all air-conditioned services are also excluded.

Originally announced during the TDP’s election campaign, the scheme is being launched more than a year after the NDA formed the state government. Starting August 15, eligible women in Andhra Pradesh will not have to pay for tickets, with APSRTC submitting zero-fare ticket claims to the government for reimbursement.

The scheme will be rolled out using the existing APSRTC fleet, with additional buses to be procured if demand rises. In a related move, the Chandrababu Naidu government has also directed the upgrading of bus stations with better amenities, including fans, seating, drinking water, and toilets.