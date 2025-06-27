YS Jagan Case: AP High Court Questions How Passengers Can Be Held Liable for Car Accident

The High Court of Andhra Pradesh made significant observations in the case filed against YSRCP President and former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy in connection with the death of Singayya.

The court questioned the rationale behind charging passengers in the car accident. “If a car accident has occurred, how are the passengers responsible for it?” the court asked the police.

Days after the Guntur police booked a case against Y.S. Jagan, Rajya Sabha MP Y.V. Subba Reddy, former ministers Perni Nani and Vidadala Rajini, and the car driver Ramana Reddy, separate quash petitions were filed in the High Court.

During the hearing, the High Court remarked, “Despite all precautions, a stampede occurred at the Kumbh Mela,” highlighting the unpredictability of crowd-related incidents.

Further proceedings were adjourned to Tuesday (July 1), after the advocate representing the State government requested additional time to present his arguments.

The court also directed the police not to take any coercive action against the accused.

A man, identified as Singayya, died during YS Jagan’s tour to Rentapalla in Palnadu district.

When news of Singayya’s death first emerged, Guntur SP Satish Kumar stated that an unauthorized car had struck the 53-year-old man. The vehicle, a Tata Safari registered as AP 26 CE 0001, was seized. However, a few days later, the SP revised his statement and informed the media that a case had been registered against the YSRCP president based on new evidence.

A video purportedly showing Singayya coming under Y.S. Jagan’s car while the latter was greeting a massive crowd later surfaced. However, YSRCP leaders and supporters have dismissed the report as fake and AI-generated.