Horror in Chandrababu’s Kuppam: Woman Beaten, Tied to Electric Pole; Video Sparks Outrage

In yet another disturbing instance of violence against women, an elderly woman was allegedly assaulted and tied to an electric pole in Tammaganipalle village, located in the Kuppam constituency of Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor district.

The incident has drawn significant attention, particularly because it occurred in Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s own constituency. Naidu has served as the MLA from Kuppam for eight terms.

A video of the incident, now viral on social media, shows the woman, identified as Gangamma, crying for help while being tied to the pole. Gangamma was reportedly the second wife of a local man named Munappa. He was also married to a woman named Munneamma, who passed away some time ago. Munappa also died on July 5 this year.

Following his death, unidentified assailants reportedly targeted Gangamma, attacking her and tying her to an electric pole. The motive behind the assault remains unclear.

Despite the disturbing footage, local Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Parthasarathy allegedly downplayed the incident and initially denied Gangamma's assault, ignoring clear video evidence that has since sparked public outrage and demands for accountability.

This incident follows another shocking case in the region just weeks earlier. In Narayanapuram, also in the Kuppam constituency, a woman named Sirisha was tied to a tree over an unpaid debt of ₹80,000.

Sirisha’s husband, Thimmarayappa, had reportedly taken a loan from a local TDP activist named Munikannappa but later fled the village, leaving her and their two children behind. To repay the debt, Sirisha worked as a daily wage laborer. However, Munikannappa allegedly assaulted her in public, dragged her through the streets, and tied her to a neem tree—an act witnessed by bystanders, including her young child.

Both incidents have triggered widespread outrage on social media, with many questioning the state of women's safety—even in the Chief Minister’s own backyard.