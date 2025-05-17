Honest Officers Jailed, Poll Promises Ignored: Bhumana Attacks AP Government

Former TTD Chairman Bhumana Karunakara Reddy slammed the coalition government for its vindictive politics of arresting people with the intention to weaken the YSRCP leadership as a diversion tactic to cover up its failures in governance and going back on fulfilling poll promises.

In a video released here on Saturday, he said the government appears to be working on a single-point agenda by arresting YSRCP cadre, leaders, and bureaucrats in a methodical manner, maintaining the periodicity to target YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, as it has failed on all fronts and drew a blank in honouring its election promises.

The arrest of honest and upright officers like Dhananjay Reddy, Krishna Mohan Reddy, and PSR Anjaneyulu on false cases with fabricated charges only shows that they have taken up the arrests and are sending YSRCP cadre and officials to jail as a special drive with sustained efforts.

They have created the liquor case and are adding names of those who earned name and respect in the previous government with a vindictive attitude, he said.

The one year of failures of the coalition government is showing up in intimidation, harassment, levelling false cases, fabricating charges, harassing, and sending to jail party cadre, leaders, and bureaucrats, he said. During the one year in office, Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan did not even fulfil a single election promise and have been resorting to diversion politics.

The impractical election promises given by Chandrababu are not seeing the light of day, and people have understood the deception. The arrests of sincere and upright officers will have an impact on the officers, who will be rethinking their future after the elections.

Instead of focusing on development, the coalition government has taken up a special drive to arrest officers of repute, which is sending wrong signals in the officialdom to a demoralizing effect, he said, adding that those officials who have been working to please people in office instead of following rules will have to face the repercussions in the days to come.