HHVM Success Meet: YSRCP Lodges Complaint Against Pawan Kalyan Over ‘Provocative’ Remarks

YSRCP leaders expressed strong objection to Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan’s remarks made during the success meet of his film Hari Hara Veera Mallu.

YSRCP Grievance Cell President Ankamreddy Naga Narayana Murthy, along with senior party leaders, lodged a complaint against the actor-politician at the Tadepalli police station.

During the success meet held in Hyderabad, Pawan Kalyan allegedly provoked his fans and Jana Sena Party activists to retaliate against trolls criticizing his movie. “I specifically want to tell something to my fans. Don’t be so sensitive. Why are you all feeling down because someone has said something? I am the one being beaten down; you enjoy life, feel free. Don’t feel bad for every comment on social media. If you have the guts, hit back. Chew out all the negative aspects,” the Deputy Chief Minister said.

Sharing a video clip of Pawan Kalyan’s remarks, YSRCP leaders criticized the Deputy Chief Minister for provoking his fans to incite violence, despite holding a high constitutional office.

YSRCP leaders accused Pawan Kalyan of implementing the so-called Red Book constitution, which they claim was introduced by IT Minister Nara Lokesh, son of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.

Speaking to the media, YSRCP leaders criticized the “double standards” of the Andhra Pradesh Police. When they approached the Tadepalli police station to file their complaint, a police officer on duty reportedly questioned them for registering a complaint over an incident that took place in another state.

The YSRCP leaders, in turn, questioned the police for lodging cases against their own party leaders and activists over comments and social media posts made years ago.