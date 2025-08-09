Heavy Rains Lash Parts of Andhra Pradesh, Bring Relief From Blistering Heat

Torrential rains have been lashing parts of Andhra Pradesh, including Guntur, NTR, Visakhapatnam, and Vizianagaram districts, since Friday night (August 8).

The heavy downpour has brought relief to citizens who had been enduring an intense rise in temperatures over the past few weeks.

According to data from the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA), the Rayalaseema region is also likely to receive rainfall on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday forecast thunderstorms and heavy rains across parts of Andhra Pradesh over the next week, from August 8 to 14.

Heavy rain is expected at isolated places over North Coastal Andhra Pradesh (NCAP), Yanam, South Coastal Andhra Pradesh (SCAP), and Rayalaseema on August 9.

The rainfall is being triggered by a trough extending from southern coastal Andhra Pradesh to northern Sri Lanka along the Tamil Nadu coast.

The rains have been a welcome relief, as the state has been grappling with hot and humid weather since the start of August. In the past week, sea surface temperatures in the west-central and northwest Bay of Bengal have been on the rise, prompting speculation of a low-pressure area developing by August 13.

It is worth noting that the state has experienced inconsistent rainfall since the onset of the monsoon, with multiple areas recording a deficit. Andhra Pradesh received 215.6 mm of rainfall from June 1 to August 8, significantly lower than the expected average of 288.8 mm.