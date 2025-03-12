Half-days and Summer Holidays 2025 in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh

As summer temperatures soar in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the state governments have decided to implement a half-day schedule for schools to safeguard students from extreme heat. From March 15, 2025, all primary, upper primary, and high schools—government, private, and aided—will operate only for half a day.

New School Timings

According to the education departments, schools will begin at 8:00 AM and conclude by 12:30 PM. This schedule adjustment aims to prevent health risks for students and teachers due to the rising temperatures. Officials have emphasized that student safety is the top priority behind this decision.

Summer Vacation Dates Announced

The half-day school schedule will remain in effect until April 23. Following this, summer vacations will commence from April 23 and continue until June 11. The new academic year for 2025-26 is set to begin on June 12.

Rising Temperatures and Precautions

Meteorologists have predicted an exceptionally hot summer this year, with temperatures expected to rise significantly. Authorities have advised students and teachers to take necessary precautions, including staying hydrated and avoiding exposure to direct sunlight. Parents are also urged to ensure their children follow safety measures during this period.

