Guntur’s Turakapalem Faces Health Scare After 30 Deaths; Melioidosis Suspected

Turakapalem village in Guntur district is facing a serious health concern after 30 residents died over the past five months, prompting authorities to launch a high-level investigation. Most deaths were reported in July and August, raising fears of a potential infectious outbreak.

Director of Medical Education (DME) Dr. Raghunandan, who led a medical team to the village on Wednesday, said the exact cause of the fatalities will be determined once blood test results—expected on Saturday—are reviewed. While melioidosis, a bacterial infection caused by Burkholderia pseudomallei, is suspected in some cases, Dr. Raghunandan reassured villagers that early antibiotic treatment is effective.

Currently, samples from 29 symptomatic individuals are being tested at Guntur Medical College’s microbiology lab. Two patients receiving treatment at Guntur Government General Hospital (GGH) are reported to be stable.

Data shows a worrying trend in deaths: five between January and March, two in April, three in May, followed by a sharp increase of 10 each in July and August. Most victims were men around 55 years old, and 80% had pre-existing conditions such as diabetes, high blood pressure, or kidney problems. Two suspected melioidosis cases were detected in a private hospital, though lab confirmation is still awaited.

Health Minister Y. Satya Kumar Yadav has ordered comprehensive health screenings for all 2,500 village residents, including tests for kidney function and blood sugar levels. He emphasized the importance of personal hygiene and maintaining cleaner surroundings.

Health camps, launched on August 29, have screened 1,200 residents so far, with 42 examined on Wednesday alone. Common symptoms reported include fever, cough, and joint pain. During his visit, Dr. Raghunandan met families of the deceased, assessed sanitation issues, and urged villagers to seek medical care promptly.

Authorities are stepping up awareness campaigns and medical support to contain the situation. “There is no need for panic,” Dr. Raghunandan stated, stressing that melioidosis is treatable if diagnosed early.

The State government continues to monitor Turakapalem closely, with ongoing health camps aimed at preventing further fatalities and providing timely medical intervention.