AP Man Buys India's Costliest Vehicle Number DDC 0001 for 2.08 Crore

In a record-setting sale, the VIP vehicle registration number DDC 0001 was auctioned for a whopping ₹2.08 crore, highlighting the surging demand for premium number plates across India.

The auction was held on the Big Boy Toyz (BBT) Auction App, marking a notable milestone for India’s growing luxury and collectibles market. Traditionally limited to government auctions, such high-value registrations are now increasingly being sold via digital platforms, making exclusive automotive identities more accessible to a wider audience.

According to BBT, the winning bidder hails from Guntur, Andhra Pradesh, reflecting the expanding interest in luxury items among buyers from Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities.

BBT described the auction as a testament to how digital platforms are transforming high-end bidding experiences in India. Industry experts note that VIP registration numbers are no longer mere status symbols; they are increasingly considered premium lifestyle assets with significant investment potential.

With the convenience of online bidding and rising buyer enthusiasm, analysts predict that more high-profile vehicle registration numbers could fetch eye-catching prices in the coming months, further fueling the trend for luxury plates in the country.