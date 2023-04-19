Good News For AP Village/Ward Secretariat Staff In YSR Kadapa

YSR Kadapa: The Andhra Pradesh government issued orders on Monday declaring probation for those working in the village/ward secretariats through the second round of notification. This is for those who got jobs through the notification issued in the year 2020 and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy who has kept his promise declaring probation for the batch of 2020 village and ward secretaries, who completed two years of service and passed the departmental tests.

As per the orders issued, 387 employees who have passed the departmental tests and have completed two years of service with no criminal records are found to be eligible for probation in YSR Kadapa district. The government also issued orders on considering the pay scales with effect from May 1st, 2023. The pay scale will be applicable for all of the eligible employees from the month of May.

Another 320 employees are on the verge of getting probation. The employees working in the department are expressing their happiness over the orders issued by the State Government declaring probation for the secretariat employees.

It has been decided to hand over the power to the District Collectors to make a probation declaration for all those who have completed two years in village/ward secretariats and cleared the departmental test for it.

The proposal to declare the probation was signed by the Chief Minister in the month of June last year. YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has also instructed that salaries of the Village/Ward Secretariat employees should be as per the new pay scale. Acting on the Chief Minister’s instructions, the salaries of village/ward secretariat employees have been increased as per the new PRC.

