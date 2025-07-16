Gandikota Death Case: Boyfriend’s Role Ruled Out, Police To Probe Honour Killing Angle

A day after the body of an intermediate student was discovered at Gandikota—a popular tourist destination in Jammalamadugu, Kadapa district—new details have emerged that could change the course of the investigation.

The girl was found dead and reportedly without clothes, raising suspicions of sexual assault and murder. Lokesh, her alleged boyfriend, was the first to come under scrutiny. During police questioning, Lokesh admitted that the girl had accompanied him to Gandikota instead of attending college. CCTV footage also confirmed that the two entered the site together, but Lokesh was later seen leaving alone.

Based on the footage and his statement, Lokesh was detained as a suspect. However, senior police officials, including Kurnool Range DIG Koya Praveen, have now reportedly ruled out Lokesh’s involvement, prompting the police to widen the scope of the investigation.

Following this development, authorities are now examining the possibility of honour killing. Lokesh’s family and the girl’s family are expected to be questioned to explore this angle further.

Meanwhile, the girl's parents have strongly denied reports implicating her brother in the murder.

“How can a brother commit such an act—remove her clothes and kill her?” the family questioned, dismissing any honour-related motive from their side. Instead, they have demanded strict action against Lokesh, calling for his encounter.

The girl’s body was found early Tuesday morning. Her parents had filed a missing person complaint on Monday after the college reportedly informed them that she hadn’t attended classes.

CCTV footage showed the couple entering Gandikota around 8:30 a.m. on Monday. Lokesh was seen exiting the area alone around 10:30 a.m., and the girl’s body was discovered at approximately 6:30 a.m. the following day.

Police are currently questioning Lokesh and working to identify and trace all individuals who visited Gandikota on Monday. Further updates are expected by 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday (July 16).