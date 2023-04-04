Few Recruitment Exams to Have Question Papers in Telugu as Well : APPSC

Amaravati : The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) on Monday decided to conduct the recruitment examinations for some government jobs both in Telugu and English languages. So far, the state recruitment board has conducted these exams in English language only.

The addition of Telugu for the Departmental posts exams is a welcome move for the job seekers who aspire to appear for these exams. For some technical posts and posts which require special skills, the board was conducting the departmental tests in English language. However, there has been a long standing demand from Telugu medium candidates to include Telugu in the question paper, said J Pradeep Kumar, Secretary, APPSC in a statement which was released on Monday.

The statement further said since English is a language barrier for many Telugu candidates, the state recruitment board has decided to make the Paper-1 available in both English and Telugu during the exams.

The Paper-1 consists of General Studies and Mental Ability and the questions will be made available both in English and Telugu. However, the English questions will be treated as the original questions to avoid any translation discrepancies in the question paper. While the questions in the Paper-2 will be only in English.



