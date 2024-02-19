Fan Inside House, Cycle Outside and Tea Glass in Washbin: CM Jagan's Punch Line

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy addressed a massive gathering in Raptadu, Anantapur District, as part of his 'Siddham' campaign. Speaking before a sea of supporters, he rallied his party members with a resolute call to secure victory in all 175 MLA and 25 MP seats in the forthcoming elections.

With a touch of wit, CM Jagan remarked, "The fan belongs inside the house. The cycle should always be parked outside. And the used tea glass? Well, it belongs solely in the washbasin." This particular line resonated strongly with the audience, drawing widespread attention.

Jagan Mohan Reddy didn't shy away from targeting his political opponent, particularly Chandrababu Naidu. He asserted that the mere mention of Naidu's name fails to evoke any thoughts of welfare schemes. Taking a swipe at Naidu's reliance on external support, he questioned the need for a 'package star' to prop up his campaign when confidence in victory should be self-sufficient.

Also Read: Drone Visuals and YS Jagan's Goosebump Speech at Siddham in Raptadu

YS Jagan's address was filled with sharp sarcasm and clever jibes, captivating the crowd and reinforcing his message with both humor and conviction.