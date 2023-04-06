PALNADU: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has said that the Family Doctor concept will be a role model for the country and a novel initiative in the field of medical services has been initiated from Lingamguntla.

Speaking during the inauguration of the Family Doctor scheme which was held at Chilakaluripeta constituency in Palnadu district on Thursday, the Chief Minister said that we are starting the family doctor system across the state from today. In the history of the country, we have started a new policy in the medical services system- he said and hoped that this concept will stand as a role model in the history of the country.

Speaking further, he said, “You don’t have to visit doctors and hospitals. We have brought this family doctor concept for the benefit of the poor so that every poor person will not suffer from a lack of medical treatment. Diseases can be detected at an early stage with the help of a family doctor. The Village clinic will also have dedicated CHO, ANM, and ASHA workers,” he said.

“ There is one clinic for every two thousand people. Two Primary Health Care Centers(PHC) per mandal. Each PHC has two doctors. One doctor will be there in the PHC and the other one will tour the places in the ambulance. We will connect YSR Village clinics with PHCs, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy stated. He added that 14 types of medical tests will be conducted at YSR Village clinics and 105 types of medicines will be available there. In addition to general medical services, there will be medical services for mothers and babies. CM Jagan said that this family doctor concept is a great opportunity to provide free medicines to the poor. This is a great scheme where all medical services are provided at home in the village. We provide treatment at home for bed-bound patients also, he added.

The concept which is introduced at the village level with two PHCs for each mandal and two doctors in each PHC where one of these two doctors will stay in the PHC and provide medical services, while the other will go door-to-door in the 104 vehicles and provide medical services. Along with OP services, necessary medical tests are done free of charge for pregnant women, newborns, infants, and patients with various problems such as anemia. etc.

Twice a month doctors visit each village and provide these medical services. Anganwadi centers and students in government schools will be examined and medical services will be provided to them, she said. For patients who are unable to get out of bed, doctors go to their homes and provide free treatment and medicines.

As part of the family doctor pilot project, the State health department has so far extended nearly 46 lakh medical services to the people in Andhra Pradesh. Earlier, the health department said that it had appointed doctors in 1,149 primary health centres (PHCs). In the event of a long-term leave of these doctors, doctors from PHCs will be used and necessary additional appointments have also been made. As many as four additional doctors have been hired in every district for this purpose while an additional doctor has been hired for every six to seven PHCs to cover short-term leaves, resulting in a reserve of 175 doctors at the State level.

