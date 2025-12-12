Duvvada Madhuri, Srinivas Arrested: Hyderabad Police Raid Farmhouse Party

Duvvada Madhuri Srinivas experienced an unexpected setback on Thursday when his birthday celebrations were abruptly stopped by the police. The event was organized at The Pendant Farmhouse, located opposite JBIET in Moinabad Municipality, Ranga Reddy district. According to sources, several well-known personalities were present at the gathering, making it a high-profile affair.

Despite the grand arrangements, the celebration did not go as planned. The Rajendranagar SOT police conducted a sudden inspection at the farmhouse and halted the party. Reports indicate that Madhuri Srinivas had failed to secure the mandatory permission from the police to host such an event, which led to the intervention.

During the inspection, authorities reportedly found illegal items being used at the party. The police are said to have seized 10 bottles of Scotch whisky and five hookah sets from the premises. These findings intensified the situation, adding potential legal complications for the host.

Following the raid, a case has been registered against Duvvada Madhuri Srinivas. Police officials have confirmed that an investigation is underway to determine the extent of the violations and whether additional charges need to be filed. The incident has generated considerable attention, especially given the presence of notable guests and the nature of the items recovered.

Overall, what was meant to be a celebratory occasion for Srinivas turned into a serious legal issue, with authorities now scrutinizing the entire event and the circumstances surrounding it.