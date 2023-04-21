NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday directed the CBI not to arrest the Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy till April 24 (Monday) and posted the matter for further hearing on Monday.

The Supreme Court had agreed to hear an appeal challenging the grant of protection from arrest till April 25 to the YSRCP MP by the Telangana High Court filed by Sunitha Reddy in the YS Viveka case on Thursday. A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice P S Narasimha took note of the submissions of senior advocate Siddharth Luthra and listed the matter for hearing on Friday.

The Supreme Court today issued a stay order on Telangana’s High Court interim orders. The Supreme Court said that it will hear the details of the case on the 24th of this month at 9.30 am.

YS Avinash's counsel stated that the CBI would arrest him if the Telangana High Court interim orders were stayed. The bench ordered the CBI not to arrest Avinash Reddy till the 24th of this month and adjourned the matter for further hearing to Monday and notices were issued to the respondents.

