Don’t Defame Tirumala for TDP’s Political Gain: YV Subba Reddy

YSRCP Parliamentary Party Leader and former TTD Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy has strongly condemned the TDP’s “sustained political campaign” against the sacred Tirumala Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple. He said the holy shrine is being dragged into politics through a calculated misinformation drive over the laddu prasadam, even as an SIT probe is still in progress. According to him, fabricated leaks and false narratives are being circulated solely to damage the temple’s global reputation.

Subba Reddy recalled his long association with TTD — as an MP and two-term Chairman — during which he worked to uphold the sanctity of the institution. Coming from a family traditionally devoted to spiritual service, he noted that he has taken Ayyappa Deeksha nearly 30 times. Yet, he said, he is being targeted only because of his proximity to Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, with TDP and its allied media “deliberately” attempting to link the laddu controversy to him for political mileage.

He reminded that it was N. Chandrababu Naidu, as Chief Minister, who had earlier alleged use of animal fat in Tirumala laddus — a baseless claim that forced Subba Reddy to file a writ petition in the Supreme Court to protect the temple’s reputation. “If I had anything to hide, why would I approach the Supreme Court?” he asked.

On the current allegations, Subba Reddy said the TDP’s statements lack even basic clarity. There is no confirmation whether the issue involves vegetable fat or animal fat, or whether the disputed tankers ever entered the laddu production line. With TTD’s mandatory lab checks, he said, no substandard ghee can enter production. Tankers were rejected both during the TDP regime and during his own. The tankers now under scrutiny arrived in June–July 2024 — when TDP was in power — and the SIT has confirmed they were rejected and later rerouted in August, again under TDP rule. “If adulteration occurred, responsibility lies entirely with the then government,” he stated.

He added that the same lab operated under both governments, but was strengthened with NDDB-supported equipment worth ₹80 lakh during his tenure. Claims that 20 crore laddus produced between 2019 and 2024 used adulterated ghee were “disgraceful, irresponsible, and politically driven,” he said.

Clarifying procurement norms, he explained that TTD sources ghee from multiple suppliers every six months — with no single company ever supplying the entire requirement. The firm whose tankers were rejected in June–July 2024 had supplied to TTD for the first time. He also countered TDP’s accusations about procurement prices, pointing out that while they question YSRCP for buying ghee at ₹326/kg, the TDP government itself purchased ghee at ₹276, ₹279, and ₹295/kg. “If price is the yardstick for adulteration, then TDP’s own purchases must also be investigated,” he said.

Subba Reddy demanded that the SIT conduct a comprehensive 10-year probe instead of a selective investigation. He also questioned why, after alleging adulteration, the TDP government itself bought ghee at ₹475/kg in September 2024 — which, by their own logic, should also be suspect.

Recounting his record as TTD Chairman, he said he never sought personal gain despite handling tenders worth hundreds of crores. Under his leadership, TTD saved nearly ₹90–100 crore by reviewing inflated tenders for the Srinivasa Setu project. About ₹1,200 crore illegally invested in YES Bank by the previous TDP government was immediately shifted to nationalised banks, just weeks before the bank’s collapse. VIP culture was curtailed by cancelling L1–L2 break darshans. Plastic use in Tirumala was drastically cut down. Organic and cow-based products were used for all nivedyam, with 100 cows from TTD’s gosala supplying milk and ghee for the deity. Over 516 goshalas were provided financial support.

He highlighted key service initiatives — a 50,000 sq. ft. children’s heart hospital that treated 3,000 children free of cost, and the ongoing ₹350-crore Sri Padmavati Multi-Specialty Hospital project. TTD’s first-ever White Paper listing 960 temple properties was released, along with a resolution ensuring temple assets are never sold. The SRIVANI Trust was launched to eliminate middlemen; though TDP labelled it corrupt, the same scheme continues today.

Subba Reddy criticised the present government over the mishandling of Vaikuntha Ekadashi token distribution, which led to a stampede and six deaths. Reiterating that he has done no wrong, he said he is prepared to face any inquiry — even a public lie-detector test in front of the media.

Watch YV Subba Reddy's Press Meet