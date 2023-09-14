Digitalise All AP Govt Schools by Dec: CM YS Jagan Holds Review Meet with Education Dept Officials

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the Education Department officials to get ready to distribute a second instalment of tabs to students and teachers of class 8 this year.

At a review meeting held at the Camp Office here on Thursday, the Chief Minister told them to arrange training classes on the use of tabs by the digital assistants working in the village and ward secretariats.

He told them to fix IFPs and smart TVs in class rooms of all schools which have completed the first phase of Nadu-Nedu by December.

Similarly, a complete broadband facility should be provided by December to all schools which are equipped with IFPs and smart TVs in the class rooms and complete syllabus should be made available to the students, he suggested.

He was informed that 30, 213 IFPs have been arranged in 4,804 schools and smart TVs have been fixed in 6,515 schools. Teachers were also given training on the use of IFPs. Taking stock of the progress in TOEFL training for students, he said that at least half an hour should be allotted daily for the purpose.

Enquiring about the steps being taken to introduce International Baccalaureate (IB) syllabus in government schools, the Chief Minister told the officials to prepare an action plan to introduce it at least in phases and integrate it with the present syllabus.

He said that the profiles of the Government schools must be upgraded with the introduction of such syllabus as it makes them better than the private corporate schools and takes their status to the next level.

When he asked about the introduction of AI subjects in Government schools, officials said that efforts are on to provide training in AI and other emerging technology subjects to students of class 6 and above by linking schools to nearby Engineering Colleges and introducing an app.

The Chief Minister also directed them to ensure high quality of food being served to school students by implementing SOPs and adopting strict monitoring procedures.

Officials should also concentrate on providing nutritious food to the anaemic children who will be identified in Jagananna Aarogya Suraksha.

They said that the special drive undertaken to retain the students’ strength at various levels has been giving excellent results with 100 %, 96.94% and 74.9 % strength being retained at elementary, senior secondary and higher secondary school levels.

83,52,738 students are found continuing their studies from class 1 to plus 2 due to the efforts of the special drive, they said, adding that 91.33 % of the students from class 3 to 9 have written the first assessment test in English.

Officials told him Nadu-Nedu second phase works are in full swing and in some Mandals, high schools are being upgraded into junior colleges to ensure that every Mandal has one junior college for girls.

Education Minister B Satyanarayana, Chief Secretary Dr KS Jawahar Reddy, Education Department Principal Secretary Praveen Prakash, Finance Secretary N. Guljar, Commissioners S Suresh (School Education) and K Bhaskar (School Infrastructure), Midday Meals, Director, Nidhi Meena, APEWIDC MD CS Diwan Reddy and Chairman Nagarjuna Yadav and other senior officials were among those present.