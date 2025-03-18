Despite Bail, Posani's Woes Continue as TDP Govt Resorts to Political Vengeance

Despite being granted bail in several cases, actor and writer Posani Murali Krishna remains in jail.

In the latest development, a local court in Guntur granted police one-day custody of the actor. Approximately 17 cases have been filed against Posani across the State for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan when they were in the opposition.

Posani was arrested by Annamayya police from his Hyderabad residence on February 26 for allegedly inciting tension among castes. Since then, he has been moved from one jail to another.

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) has criticized the TDP-led NDA government for mistreating Posani, accusing Naidu of using vendetta politics.

YSRCP leaders have alleged that the coalition government is conspiring to deny relief to Posani. They accuse the Naidu government of harassing him, without considering that he is 67 years old and suffers from heart and other health ailments.

Posani was initially taken to Rajampet sub-jail from Hyderabad via Vijayawada, then transferred to Kurnool on a PT warrant after a complaint was filed with Adoni Police. He was subsequently moved to Narsaraopet, Guntur, and Suryaraopet in Vijayawada, before being brought back to Kurnool. He has now been shifted to Guntur based on a complaint lodged with the CID by a TDP activist last year.

Posani, who served as the Andhra Pradesh Film Development Corporation Chairman under the YSRCP regime, has been booked under BNS Sections 111, 196, 353, 299, 341, and 336(3).

In a recent court appearance, Posani reportedly broke down and said he had no other option but to end his life if bail was not granted. He lamented that, despite his age and health condition, police officers had forced him to travel long distances.