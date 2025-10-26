Cyclone Montha Alert: YS Jagan Urges People to Stay Safe, YSRCP Protest Postponed

In view of Cyclone Montha, former Chief Minister and YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has appealed to the people of Andhra Pradesh, especially those living near the coasts, to stay vigilant and take all necessary precautions to remain safe during the severe cyclonic storm.

He also urged YSRCP leaders, cadres, and workers to extend all possible support to people in need by assisting with precautionary measures, relief, and rehabilitation efforts in the affected areas.

Additionally, the YSRCP has postponed its planned protests against the privatization of medical colleges to November 4, from the originally scheduled date of October 28.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the deep depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by the morning of October 28. The system is expected to cross the Andhra Pradesh coast between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam near Kakinada on the evening or night of October 28, with wind speeds of 90–100 kmph, gusting up to 110 kmph.

As of 8:30 am on October 26 (Sunday), the depression was moving west-northwest at about 6 kmph, centered near latitude 11.2°N and longitude 87.1°E, approximately 620 km west of Port Blair, 780 km east-southeast of Chennai, and 830 km south-southeast of Kakinada. It is expected to continue strengthening as it moves northwestward and later north-northwestward, becoming a severe cyclonic storm by October 28.

Several parts of the State — including districts along the south and north coastal regions as well as Rayalaseema — are likely to experience widespread rainfall on October 27, 28, and 29.

A red alert has been issued for Bapatla, YSR, Prakasam, Nellore, Tirupati, and Annamayya districts, while Nandyal, Chittoor, Palnadu, Guntur, Krishna, East Godavari, and Konaseema districts are under an orange alert.

In light of the forecast, the IMD has advised residents of coastal and low-lying areas to exercise caution, while fishermen have been urged to return to shore and avoid venturing into the sea for the next few days.