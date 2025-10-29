Cyclone Montha: Air India Flight From Hyderabad to Visakhapatnam Forced to Return

Flight operations between Hyderabad and several Andhra Pradesh cities were severely affected on Wednesday, October 29, due to Cyclone Montha. Continuous heavy rain and strong winds forced airlines to cancel or divert multiple flights.

According to reports, an Air India flight from Hyderabad to Visakhapatnam took off on Wednesday morning but was unable to land due to bad weather. The aircraft was diverted back to Hyderabad, where it landed safely, much to the relief of passengers. Meanwhile, another Air India flight from Vijayawada to Visakhapatnam was cancelled due to the cyclone’s impact.

Officials confirmed that 18 flights from Hyderabad’s Shamshabad Airport to various cities in Andhra Pradesh were cancelled, including services to Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, and Rajahmundry. Similarly, 17 incoming flights from these cities to Hyderabad were also cancelled — 9 from Visakhapatnam, 5 from Rajahmundry, and 3 from Vijayawada.

Authorities are closely monitoring the situation and have advised passengers to check flight updates before heading to the airport.