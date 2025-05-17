Corruption in Balakrishna’s Hindupur: Woman Alleges Rs 10,000 Bribe Demand for Rs 4,000 Pension

In a shocking incident in actor Balakrishna’s Hindupur constituency, a woman has accused government officials of demanding ₹10,000 in exchange for her monthly social security pension.

The woman, a resident of Model Colony, mortgaged her gold earrings to raise ₹10,000.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media platforms. Political opponents have slammed the TDP government for taking advantage of vulnerable people.

Balakrishna, a renowned film actor and brother-in-law of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, was elected as the MLA of Hindupur in 2024 for the third consecutive term.

The viral video has once again drawn attention to the misgovernance of the TDP-led NDA government in the state.

In the run-up to the elections, TDP supremo N. Chandrababu Naidu had promised to raise the pension by ₹1,000 to ₹4,000. While he kept his promise, the government has removed over 3 lakh beneficiaries from the social security pension scheme in the past 11 months without providing a proper explanation.