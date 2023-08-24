CM YS Jagan Congratulates Allu Arjun for Winning National Film Award

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Sri YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has congratulated hero Allu Arjun for winning the maiden National Film Award (Best Actor) for his performance in the film Pushpa and a string of awards for the film RRR swelling the tally on Pan-India canvas.

The 69th National Awards proved to be a bonanza to Telugu film industry, the Chief Minister said, which won the Best actor and best music (Pushpa) six Awards including best popular film for RRR and Chandra Bose for best lyrics (Konda Polam) among others.

