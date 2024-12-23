Claims on Jagan security expenses baseless

YSR Congress Party MLC Lella Appireddy condemned the baseless and misleading reports on security expenses aimed at tarnishing the image of former Chief Minister Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. Speaking to media here on Monday MLC Lella Appireddy condemned the reports that Rs. 90 crore was spent annually on Jagan’s security while in office.

During Jagan’s tenure, only 196 persons were deployed for his security, as per police committee decisions based on protocol and threat assessment.

In stark contrast, during Chandrababu Naidu’s tenure, over 2,000 personnel were engaged in his security, including provisions for his family and multiple residences.

Appireddy criticized the media report for ignoring facts, instead portraying Naidu as frugal while spreading falsehoods about Jagan’s administration.

He called out their habitual deflection tactics, aimed at diverting public attention from opposition failures and YSRCP’s welfare initiatives.

The YSRCP MLC urged media to act responsibly and avoid publishing baseless stories driven by political bias, reaffirming the YSRCP's commitment to truth and accountability in governance.