Check pub culture in Tirupati: YSRCP's Bhumana Karunakar Reddy

Tirupati, Dec 18: Former MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy said that the sanctity of the temple town of Tirupti is being erased with the rise of anti-social activities backed by ruling party leaders.

Speaking to media here on Wednesday, he said that liquor and drugs were available at all times in the temple town and has been debilitating the sanctity of the sacred place. The pub culture has entered Tiruchanur which is very disturbing.

Liquor shops are being open beyond the permissible hours and drugs are available besides pub culture creeping in disturbing the pious atmosphere. The Chief Minister and his Deputy should take effective steps to stop this menace, if all this is happening without their knowledge, he said. YSRCP will take up the issue at appropriate levels to restore sanctity of the temple town, he said.