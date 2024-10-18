Chandrababu's DPT Model - Dochuko, Panchuko, Tinuko: YS Jagan's All Round Attack against Naidu

Andhra Pradesh former Chief Minister and YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy criticized Chandrababu Naidu’s administration, accusing it of functioning under a corrupt “DPT model” – "Dochuko, Panchuko, and Tinuko.” (Loot, Share and Eat). He attacked Chandrababu Naidu-led coalition government, alleging that it hasn’t even managed to introduce a proper budget, operating instead through a Vote on Account, something he claims is unprecedented. Jagan expressed disappointment that even after five months of governance, key promises like "Super 6" and "Super 7" reforms have not materialized.

Speaking from the YSRCP central office in Tadepalli on Friday, Jagan accused the government of being too scared to introduce a budget, fearing backlash from the public for not delivering on promises. He remarked that unlike during the YSRCP regime, Naidu’s government has failed to implement Direct Benefit Transfers (DBT) effectively in the first five months of its tenure.

Key Highlights of Jagan's Speech:

Sand and Liquor Mafia: Jagan claimed that exploitation is rampant in sand and liquor policies, with illegal practices prevailing across the state.

Bribery in Public Works: He criticized Naidu for fostering a system where no work proceeds without bribes.

Media Propaganda: Jagan alleged that Naidu uses media influence for false propaganda and fear tactics to suppress dissent.

Unfulfilled Election Promises: According to Jagan, Naidu made false promises, like offering volunteers ₹10,000 salaries, to mislead the public during elections.

Chandrababu's Liquor Mafia:

Jagan highlighted the rampant corruption in liquor policies during Naidu's tenure. He pointed out that 14 out of 20 distillery licenses were issued under Naidu’s government, compared to none during the YSRCP regime. He accused Naidu of introducing poor-quality liquor, creating a monopoly with brands like Boom Boom Beer, President Medal, and 999 Legend.

Jagan further criticized Naidu for running 43,000 belt shops during his tenure, which YSRCP shut down after coming to power. While YSRCP controlled liquor sales and increased revenue responsibly, Naidu’s government, Jagan claimed, promoted liquor mafias, causing liquor to flow freely throughout the state.

Finally, Jagan condemned Naidu’s liquor policy as a scam, asserting that prices were manipulated for personal gain and that MLAs were raiding shops to enforce illegal practices. He warned that liquor mafias are now operating even at the village level, selling alcohol at prices far above the Maximum Retail Price (MRP).

