Chandrababu Should Find a Well and Jump: YS Jagan Alleges Rs 250-Crore Urea Scam

YSRCP President and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy quipped that Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Agriculture Minister Kinjarapu Atchannaidu “should find some well and jump to their death.”

Speaking at a press meet on Wednesday, Jagan launched a scathing attack on the TDP alliance government for neglecting the needs of farmers in the State.

Highlighting the ongoing urea shortage, he pointed out that farmers were standing in long queues to procure urea in Chittoor’s Kuppam constituency—represented by CM Naidu—as well as in Srikakulam’s Tekkali, represented by Atchannaidu.

Playing a video clip of the Chief Minister claiming that 6.65 lakh metric tonnes of urea had already been distributed in the State—97,000 tonnes more than last season—Jagan demanded to know why farmers had taken to the streets if they indeed received urea.

Alleging a large-scale scam involving government officials and private players, Jagan revealed what he described as a Rs 250-crore fertilizer racket. He claimed that the government had handed over most of the urea stock to private traders, who were selling it to farmers at inflated prices of Rs 200–250 per bag. According to Jagan, this black market operated with the support of officials at all levels, including Chief Minister Naidu himself.

Expressing frustration over the crisis, Jagan said such a situation was unprecedented. “Under the YSRCP, strict rules were in place. Officials were warned they would lose jobs if they indulged in corruption. Now, law and order has completely collapsed,” he observed.