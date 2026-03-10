Chandrababu’s Destructive Rule Has Bankrupted AP in Just 20 Months

Former minister and YSRCP leader Sake Sailajanath launched a blistering attack on Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, accusing him of dismantling institutions, pushing the state into a deep debt trap, and delivering a governance model riddled with corruption and broken promises.

Speaking to the media at the YSRCP central office in Tadepalli, Sailajanath alleged that ever since the coalition government assumed power, the administrative system in Andhra Pradesh has been systematically weakened. He claimed the government has borrowed a staggering Rs. 3.33 lakh crore in just 20 months, yet has little to show in terms of welfare measures or developmental outcomes.

‘Borrowing Without Welfare’

Sailajanath said the government’s reckless borrowing has effectively pushed the state toward bankruptcy. He contrasted the current administration with the previous YSRCP government led by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, stating that despite the severe challenges posed by the COVID pandemic, the earlier government continued to focus on welfare and development.

He also questioned Naidu’s credibility in criticising the previous regime. “Chandrababu Naidu has no moral authority to comment on YS Jagan’s governance while conveniently dodging questions about his own failures,” Sailajanath remarked.

‘Super Six’ Promises Left in the Dust

The YSRCP leader accused the coalition government of abandoning almost every major promise made during the elections under the much-publicised “Super Six” agenda.

The key assurances remain unfulfilled, including:

Rs. 2,400 support price for maize, while farmers are reportedly forced to sell below Rs. 1,600

Establishment of cold storage facilities for chickpeas

Revival of banana exports

Investment support and crop insurance for farmers

Revitalisation of Rythu Bharosa Kendras

Job calendar and creation of 20 lakh jobs

Rs. 3,000 monthly unemployment allowance for youth

Rs. 1,500 monthly support to women under Aadabidda Nidhi

Pensions for SC/ST/BC/Minority citizens above 50 years

Despite massive borrowings, Sailajanath argued, none of these promises have translated into tangible benefits for the public.

Allegations Over Visakhapatnam Lands

He further alleged that valuable government lands in Visakhapatnam, worth thousands of crores, are being handed over to benami entities for as little as 99 paise, raising serious questions about transparency and public accountability.

Agriculture ‘In Crisis’

Sailajanath claimed that the agriculture sector has been pushed into turmoil under the current regime. Farmers, he said, are increasingly fearful of continuing in agriculture due to rising uncertainties and lack of government support.

He also accused the government of neglecting SC, ST, BC, and Minority sub-plans, while failing to fulfil promises to waive loans for SC and ST communities. Instead, he alleged, beneficiaries are being harassed over repayments despite assurances that they would be empowered as entrepreneurs.

‘Government Must Bear Gas Price Hike’

Demanding immediate corrective action, Sailajanath called on the government to absorb the recent Rs. 60 hike in LPG cylinder prices, unconditionally waive SC/ST loans, and fight aggressively with the Centre to secure pending grants for Andhra Pradesh.

He urged the government to prioritise the welfare of farmers, agricultural labourers, students, and youth, warning that the current governance model is pushing the state toward economic and social distress.

In a sharp closing remark, Sailajanath said Chief Minister Naidu should step down if he is unable to govern effectively, rather than, in his words, “continuing to deceive the people with false promises and political theatrics.”